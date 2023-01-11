Jammu and Kashmir: 3 Indian Army personnel die after falling in deep gorge in Machhal | Representative Image

An army officer, two jawans died after falling into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Machhal, Kupwara on Wednesday. The three Indian army personnel died during a regular operation task in a forward area.

Reportedly, the three personnel belonged to the 14th Battalion of the Dogra Regiment. Their mortal remains have been retrieved, the officials said.

Chinar Corps, Indian Army tweeting about the same said, "Incident #ChinarWarriors in Machhal Sector. During a regular op task in forward area, a party of 01 JCO & 02 OR slipped into a deep gorge, when snow on the track gave way. Mortal remains of all the three brave hearts have been retrieved. Further details follow."

