Jammu and Kashmir: Army Jawan shoots self with service rifle in Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir: An Army jawan on Thursday committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, an official source said.
The deceased belonged to Rashtriya Rifles (RR), he said, adding that inquest proceeding have been started into the incident.
Further details are awaited.
