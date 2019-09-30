Jammu and Kashmir announces local council polls amid restrictions and mainstream leaders detention

Srinagar: The Election Authority on Sunday announced the poll schedule for the election of chairpersons of Block Development Councils (BDC) in the 310 blocks of Jammu and Kashmir. This has come at the time when many mainstream leaders are under detention.

According to Indian Express, 250 leaders under the J&K Public Safety Act and hundreds under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code have been kept under detention after the abrogation of Article 370. The BJP-led government says it is to avoid any violence ahead of the abolition of Article 370 that slashed the autonomy of the erstwhile state Jammu and Kashmir and made it two Union Territories.

Amid all this, the polling will be held on October 24. The notification for the election will be issued on October 1 while October 9 will be the last date for filing of nominations, chief electoral officer Jammu and Kashmir Shailendra Kumar told reporters here.

"The scrutiny of nominations will be done on October 10, the last date for withdrawal is October 11 while the polling for these posts will be held on October 24," Kumar said. He said the polling will be held from 9.00 am to 1.00 pm while the counting of votes will begin at 3.00 pm the same day. The process of the elections for the second tier of the Panchayati Raj system will be completed by November 5, he added.

Kumar said the elections will be held on party basis and 26,629 panchs and sarpanchs are eligible to vote and contest for the post of BDC chairpersons.