Jammu and Kashmir: 3 terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian

By ANI

Security forces on Tuesday neutralised three terrorists in an encounter at the Turkwangam area.

A top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen is reported among the killed terrorists.

After receiving a credible input, the local police launched an operation with Army and Special Forces units.

The search operation is underway.

