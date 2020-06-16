Jammu and Kashmir: 3 terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian

Security forces on Tuesday neutralised three terrorists in an encounter at the Turkwangam area.
A top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen is reported among the killed terrorists.
After receiving a credible input, the local police launched an operation with Army and Special Forces units.
The search operation is underway.
