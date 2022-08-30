e-Paper Get App

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 LeT militants gunned down by security forces in Shopian district

"The slain terrorists were affiliated to proscribed terror outfit LeT. Search going on," a police spokesman tweeted.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were gunned down by security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nagbal area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

An encounter broke out during the operation in which two ultras were gunned down.

"The slain terrorists were affiliated to proscribed terror outfit LeT. Search going on," a police spokesman tweeted.

Read Also
Baghdad: Deadly clashes erupt as Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr quits; 30 killed, 700 wounded
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaJammu and Kashmir: 2 LeT militants gunned down by security forces in Shopian district

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Property sale registrations see 28% dip in city in August, shows Knight Frank India report

Mumbai: Property sale registrations see 28% dip in city in August, shows Knight Frank India report

Asia Cup 2022: Here's what happened when India played Hong Kong in 2008, see pics

Asia Cup 2022: Here's what happened when India played Hong Kong in 2008, see pics

Mumbai updates: Metro line-3 trial run begins

Mumbai updates: Metro line-3 trial run begins

Kapil Dev, Legends League Cricket bat for girl child education

Kapil Dev, Legends League Cricket bat for girl child education

Tamil Nadu tops in cases lodged under cigarettes and other tobacco products Act: NCRB report

Tamil Nadu tops in cases lodged under cigarettes and other tobacco products Act: NCRB report