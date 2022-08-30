Jammu and Kashmir: 2 LeT militants gunned down by security forces in Shopian district

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were gunned down by security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nagbal area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
An encounter broke out during the operation in which two ultras were gunned down.
"The slain terrorists were affiliated to proscribed terror outfit LeT. Search going on," a police spokesman tweeted.
