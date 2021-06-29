Jammu Air Force Station drone attack: Home Ministry hands over case to NIA

Earlier, multiple agencies including the NIA, National Security Guards along with the local police and Air Force authorities were looking into the first of its kind terror attack in the country which has not caused any major damage to the equipment or personnel but had the potential of causing heavy damage to the infrastructure there. The investigators were probing the possibility of drones having been launched from nearby locations in Jammu even as drones were seen hovering close to the Army facilities in the city.

In what is the first instance of Pakistan-based terrorists deploying drones to strike vital installations, two bombs were dropped at the IAF station in Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday, causing minor injuries to two IAF personnel.

The explosions took place around 1.40 am within six minutes of each other. The first blast ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the technical area of the airport manned by the IAF in Satwari area on the outskirts of the city. The second one was on the ground.

J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has termed the incident a "terror act" and said the police and other agencies were working with IAF officials to unravel the plan behind the attack. The Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is taking all possible measures to ensure that such an incident is not repeated at other places and a high alert has been sounded at all stations.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)