Jamia violence: Delhi HC seeks govt police stand on plea by injured student for compensation

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Centre and the AAP government on a Jamia Millia Islamia student's plea seeking compensation for injuries suffered by him allegedly in police action against anti-CAA protesters on December 15 last year.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi government and police seeking their stand on the plea which also wants registration of an FIR into the offences allegedly committed by the police forces.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on May 20.

The petition filed by Mohd Mustafa has sought that the authorities be directed to pay a compensation of at least Rs one crore for physical and mental losses suffered by him.

The plea has sought direction for reimbursing the student the expenses of his medical treatment that he had already incurred, including cost of travelling to hospitals.