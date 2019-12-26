Jamia university demands judicial probe into unauthorised entry and brutality by Delhi police on students

It’s been a week since the Jamia protests shook India with more than a hundred students injured and the Jamia Millia Islamia University’s campus property destroyed. The Jamia university has now approached the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) to initiate a probe led by a committee or judicial power into the Delhi police entering the university’s campus without permission.

The university has sent a report to MHRD as a follow-up after the Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Najma Akhtar had personally briefed the ministry on the incident that happened on December 15 and 16.

In the report, the Registrar of the university has asked for a high-powered committee or judicial inquiry to investigate the events that took place on December 15. The report was submitted by the university on December 20.

The report clearly demands a probe into three matters, first is the unauthorised entry of Delhi police inside the university campus, second is the use of force and inflicting of serious physical injuries on the students who were peacefully seated in the library and the third is the vandalising and damaging of the two-wheelers parked near the university’s library, reported the DNA.

According to the paper, the report has urged the ministry to act quickly and set up a time-bound committee to ensure justice is granted to the students. The report also states that the university authority had not given any permission to the police to enter the campus and the library.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had also visited the Jamia Millia campus to investigate the matter. The university had written to the Commission to do so.