Jalna’s Rajur gets RailTel’s sanitary pad manufacturing unit

Jalna: Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Sunday inaugurated three projects in Jalna that were funded as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by RailTel, a PSU under the railway ministry.

The Union minister of state for railways inaugurated a sanitary pad manufacturing unit run by a women's self help group, a mobile tele-health unit and public wi-fi facility, all in Rajur here. The unit will manufacture around 50,000 sanitary napkins per month, railway authorities said.

He said the sanitary pad unit would help women in the rural areas here, while the mobile unit, which has several modern telemedicine facilities, would be a boon for people in the area. It will cover all basic medical infrastructure along with an ECG machine, and a BP machine.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 09:56 AM IST