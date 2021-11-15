Jalna: Case against nine for encroachment of Wakf land

Police have registered a case against nine people on charges of alleged encroachment and leasing out of Wakf land without permission here in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

According to police, the nine accused, all residents of Partur town in Jalna district, allegedly encroached seven hectare land registered with the Maharashtra Wakf Board.

They made plots on it and allegedly leased out the land by making fake documents, the official said.

The district Wakf officer lodged a complaint at the Partur police station on Friday following which a case was registered against the nine persons under relevant provisions, he said.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 01:09 AM IST