Jalandhar Bypoll: Jolt To SAD As Its Candidate Surjit Kaur Joins AAP | X

Chandigarh: Days after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) withdrew its support from its candidate Surjit Kaur - whom it had fielded for July 13 Jalandhar West (reserved) bypoll in Punjab - she joined the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday.

For record, the SAD had disowned Kaur last week, claiming that she belonged to the rebel faction which had recently revolted against the SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Notably, since the SAD was by then unable to change its authorised candidate - Surjit Kaur - as the last day for withdrawal of nominations had already passed, it thus announced its support to BSP candidate.

However, since AAP had also already fielded its candidate - Mohinder Bhagat - for the said bypoll, Kaur would now support him.

Punjab AAP president and chief minister Bhagwant Mann who inducted Kaur and her supporters into the AAP said that Surjit Kaur and her entire family are very religious people who have great empathy for panth, Punjab and Punjabis in their hearts. Her husband Jathedar Pritam Singh also served the people and was also a councillor. Surjit Kaur herself is a two-time councillor.

Speaking on the occasion, Kaur said that the people come to her for help and regarding their works, but Sukhbir Badal had denied her candidature and any kind of help. So she took a step towards a party which is working for the common people and chief minister Bhagwant Mann is working for the development of every area of Punjab.

For record, the said bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of sitting AAP MLA Sheetal Angural, who had joined BJP ahead of recent Lok Sabha elections.