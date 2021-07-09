Jaishankar, Lavrov discuss nuclear, space, defence co-operation

New Delhi / Moscow

India’s “time-tested and trust-based” relationship remains very strong and continues to grow, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday as he held “productive” talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to step up bilateral cooperation on space, nuclear, energy and defence sectors. Jaishankar, who is here on a 3-day visit, discussed global and regional issues like the situation in Afghanistan, Iran and Syria. He said the two leaders “made good progress” as part of preparations for the annual summit between PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin later this year. “I would say the talks were as always very warm, comfortable, comprehensive and productive,” Jaishankar said.

He said his talks with Lavrov showed “despite the fact so many things are changing in our world both before and as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, our time-tested and trust-based relationship is very much not just in place but remains strong, continues to grow.” Jaishanakar expressed appreciation for the support India got during the second wave.

‘Legitimacy aspect’ of who should rule Afghanistan should not be ignored: Jai

Voicing concern at the spiralling violence in Afghanistan, India called for immediate reduction in bloodshed in the war-torn nation and underlined that the “legitimacy aspect” of who should rule the country is of importance and should not be ignored. “Of course we are concerned at the direction of events in Afghanistan,” Jaishankar said. Later in the day, Jaishankar landed in Tbilisi and was received by the Georgia’s Foreign Minister.