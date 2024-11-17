Jaisalmer’s Sam Sand Dunes Scam: 73 Fake Resorts Exposed As Tourists Face Online Booking Frauds

Representative Image

Jaipur: Planning to go to Jaisalmer this winter? Be cautious before making an online booking of tent resorts as tourists are being cheated by online booking of resorts in Jaisalmer's famous tourist destination Sam Sand Dunes. Such fake tent resorts are being shown on travel websites that do not exist there. Police have registered a case against 73 such fake resorts. Along with this, the police have also written to the companies listing resorts on various online platforms to remove such fake resorts from the website.

Sam Sand Dunes is the most famous tourist destination in Jaisalmer where there are around 150 tent resorts that offer camel safari, cultural events, and adventure sports to the tourists.

There were some complaints of online cheating where the tourists who made online bookings found nothing when they reached on the location mentioned in the booking, or they were accommodated at some other place.

Demand For Strict Action Against Online Fake Resorts Made

Sam Camp and Resort Welfare Society, the body of resort operators had given a memorandum to Collector Pratap Singh demanding strict action against online fake resorts in Sam. The society said in the memorandum that the resorts visible online do not exist on the ground. In such a situation, tourists reach Sam by booking online but do not find any resort there.

The patron of the Sam Camp and Resort Welfare Society Ummed Singh Rathore said' we demanded strict action against such fake resorts as such fraud was affecting the image of Jaisalmer. The police have registered an FIR against 73 such resorts and have directed the tour operators and online websites to remove the names of fake resorts from their websites.'

Notably, the tourist season has started in Rajasthan and Jaisalmer is one of the hottest tourist destination in the state where thousands of tourists reach every year and Sam sand dunes is a major tourist attraction where one can enjoy the desert with full color Rajasthani culture.