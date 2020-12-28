Jaisalmer's former royal passes away at 52

Jaipur

Maharawal Brij Raj Singh of the erstwhile Jaisalmer royal family passed away at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Monday.

Singh, 52, was unwell for the past several weeks. He is survi­v­ed by wife Raseshwari Rajya Lakshmi who belongs to the royal family of Nepal and 2 sons, Chai­t­anya Raj Singh Bhati and Janm­e­jaya Raj Singh Bhati. A pall of glom descended in Jaisalmer on news of the former ruler’s demi­se. The flag was flown at half-mast at the Sonar fort where the royal family resides. Singh was admitted to a private hospital in Jodhpur on Dec 15 after he complained of stomach pain.