 Jaipur: 'Political Differences Must Never Overshadow National Interest,'Says VP Jaagdeep Dhankar
VP Jagdeep Dhankar highlighted the need to educate the younger generation about past threats to democracy, particularly during the Emergency, and the importance of vigilance to prevent such events from recurring.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 08:31 PM IST
Jagdeep Dhankar | ANI

The Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar underscoring the importance of recognizing political differences as a hallmark of democracy, cautioned that these differences must never overshadow national interest.

“It is being seen that personal interest and political selfishness are being kept above national interest. Some people holding good and high positions make it appear that anything can happen in the country. We should identify those who put political and personal interests above the nation. For the development of the nation, we have to stop such forces," said Dhankhar addressing a gathering at event organized by Jain Social Groups (JSG) Central Sansthan, Jaipur and Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti, Delhi to honor families of body donors in Jaipur on Sunday. 

 He also highlighted the need to educate the younger generation about past threats to democracy, particularly during the Emergency, and the importance of vigilance to prevent such events from recurring.

"Some people say that the dark chapter of Emergency had ended with the elections. But it's not like that. Therefore, the initiative taken by the Central Government to observe “Sanvidhan Hatya Diwas" for Emergency Day is to warn the new generation. There was a period when your fundamental rights were abolished. The Supreme Court had also given up. The dictatorial attitude of the executive had reached its peak. No other example of this will be found in history," said the Vice President. 

He highlighted the profound significance of organ donation, describing it as “a spiritual activity and the highest moral exemplification of human nature”. He emphasized that organ donation goes beyond physical generosity, reflecting the deepest virtues of compassion and selflessness.

Expressing concern over the growing ‘virus of commercialization’ in organ donation, Dhankhar emphasized that organs should be donated for society, not for fiscal gain. Referring to the medical profession as a “godly profession” and highlighting the selfless service of ‘health warriors’ during the COVID pandemic, he noted that a few individuals within the medical profession undermine the noble nature of organ donation. “We cannot allow organ donation to be an exploitation field of the vulnerable for commercial gain of wily elements,” he said.

