Jaipur Police Arrest 2 Doctors From Fortis Hospital In Organ Transplant NOC Forgery Case

The Jaipur police on Saturday arrested two doctors of a private hospital for their alleged involvement in organ transplant case that involved forged No Objection Certificate (NOC).

According to Jaipur Commissioner of Police Biju George Joseph the police have arrested nephrologist Dr Jitendra Goswami and urologist Dr Sandeep Gupta of Fortis Hospital for their involvement in organ transplant case. The police have called them for interrogation and after the cross examination both have been arrested.

Case registered under several sections of IPC

The two doctors were arrested under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (fraud), 471 (forging documents), 370 (trafficking of persons), and 120 B (party to criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Dr Goswami and Dr Gupta used to do organ transplant in Fortis Hospital. By interrogating both the doctors, the police is also trying to gather information about other doctors involved in this transplant fraud.

How the duo were caught

The matter had come to light after the ACB caught the assistant administrative officer of Jaipur’s state-owned Sawai Man Singh Hospital, Gaurav Singh, on March 18 while accepting a Rs70,000 bribe for issuing fake NOCs (No Objection Certificate). Since then the police have made 13 arrests in the case.

Commenting on the latest development, Fortis administration said that the hospital affirm its commitment to the Procedures (SOPs) set for all transplant operations, ensuring compliance with required approvals from relevant domestic and international authorities. "We are awaiting clarity from the relevant authorities on this matter. We have cooperated fully with the authorities throughout the investigation and will continue to do so in the future," it said.