Jaipur: Pilot condemns Pulwama widow issue, says ego shouldn't be brought in between

Former Rajasthan Deputy CM | ANI

The former deputy CM of Rajasthan has questioned the handling of the issue of three martyr widows by his government and said that widows should have been heard sensitively. He also objected to the alleged manhandling by the police with the widows a few days ago and said that it is unacceptable.

Talking to the media in his constituency Tonk on Friday evening Pilot said ' whether to accept their demands or not is a different issue but the widows should have been heard, As far as jobs are concerned, nothing is going to change by giving one or two jobs to someone.’

Pilot talks about the sensitivity of the issue

He said that the issue is touchy and should be dealt with the same way. ‘Even if we do not want to give anything to anyone at least sit together and explain sensitively, One should not bring ego in listening to them,’ advised Pilot adding that our army protects the whole country and there should not be any dearth in their respect. If there is any misunderstanding and the demands are excessive, then a better solution could have been found if they had sat down and explained.

Notably, the widows of martyrs were sitting on a Dharna for 11 days in Jaipur and tried to meet CM Ashok Gehlot two times but were stopped by the police and were allegedly manhandled during the first attempt on March 4th.

The widows then approached Sachin Pilot on March 6th at his residence in Jaipur. Pilot listened to them and wrote to Gehlot to consider the demands sympathetically.

Pilot said ‘the widows came to my house, they were emotional and I listened to them. The manner in which the police meted out to them is unacceptable. No citizen can be treated like this. Action should be taken on the concerned police personnel.’



Bjp protested against the detention of MP Meena

In the meantime, the opposition Bjp protested in Jaipur on Saturday against the detention of Rajaysabha MP Dr Kirori Lal Meena who was leading the agitation of widows.

BJP workers clashed with the police during the protest. When the police tried to stop hundreds of workers from moving towards CM's residence there was a fierce scuffle from both sides. Some workers pelted stones at the police vehicle.

After protesting for about an hour, the BJP leaders and workers were arrested by the police.

The party president Satish Punia said that there is a situation of emergency in the state. The government could not do justice to the martyred widows and when Bjp MP raised their voice he was lathi-charged and had to be admitted to the hospital.

Read Also Rajasthan: Police arrested BJP MP Kirori Meena for disturbing the peace in Jaipur