Jaipur: Nurse undresses self on street in protest of delay in posting orders

An auxiliary nurse and midwife (ANM) undressed herself on the road in protest in Jaipur on Wednesday. The police have arrested her. During interrogation it was revealed that she is under awaiting posting orders for the last two years and was not reinstated despite approaching senior officials several times.

SHO of SMS police station Navratna Dhulia said that the woman is about 36 years old and is running APO since 2020. The woman approached the senior medical officer several times in this regard but has not been reinstated yet.

SHO said that the woman is mentally fit and has done such an act in protest. We have arrested the women on charges of breach of the peace, said SHO.