Jaipur: Man blackmails woman judge with morphed photos

A woman judge in Rajasthan was allegedly blackmailed by a man who demanded Rs 20 lakh by threatening her of making her with morphed obscene photographs public. The police have identified the suspect, though no arrests have been made so far

"We have identified the suspect and teams have been sent to nab him in the Shekhawati region of the state," said the investigative officer Raisal Singh, SHO of Sadar police station, Jaipur.

According to the police, a case in this regard was registered on February 28.

The photographs of the judge were downloaded from her social media account. The accused edited the photos and sent them to the judge's chambers in the court as well as her residence.

In the FIR, the judge complained that on February 7, her stenographer brought a parcel delivered by a man who claimed that it was from her children's school. When the stenographer asked his name, he left.

The parcel contained some sweets, morphed obscene photographs of the judge and a letter. In the letter, the blackmailer threatened to make the photographs public if the judge did not pay Rs 20 lakh, the FIR said.

"Be ready with Rs 20 lakh. Otherwise, I will spoil you and your family. Time and place will be informed soon," the letter read.

The police said that another parcel containing similar items was sent to the judge's residence 20 days later. That's when she lodged an FIR.

A man, who appeared to be in his 20s, was seen delivering the parcel to her chambers in the CCTV camera footage taken from the court, police said.