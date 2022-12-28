Jaipur Literature Festival 2023: From registration link to dates and program schedule, check details here

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJaipur Literature Festival 2023: From registration link to dates and program schedule, check details here

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
Jaipur Literature Festival 2023 | Instagram
Jaipur: The Jaipur Literature Festival 2023 is bringing an explosion of colours, culture, literature, food, music, and so much more to the Pink City this January.

The festival will be held from January 19 to 23, 2023 at Hotel Clarks Amer in Jaipur.

The JLF was cancelled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, it was held on ground. This year, it is being held both virtually and on ground.

To make sure you do not miss out on all the captivating talks, sessions, and special book launches we have planned for you, register now to attend the 'Greatest Literary Show on Earth'!

Register to attend: http://bit.ly/3DYlMOT

Click here for dates and program schedule details.

https://jaipurliteraturefestival.org/programme

