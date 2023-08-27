Jaipur Judge Files Police Complaint Over Theft Of Son's ₹10,000 Reebok Shoes From Temple |

Rajasthan: A recent incident in Jaipur has taken an unexpected turn as a judge's son fell victim to theft when his expensive Reebok shoes were stolen from outside the Brajnidhi Temple. The shoes were reportedly valued at Rs 10,000. The incident has prompted the local police to initiate a search operation and investigation into the matter.

Complaint Filed by POCSO Court Judge

An Alwar-based POCSO court judge, Jagendra Kumar Aggrawal, lodged a complaint with the Manak Chowk police after his son's expensive Reebok shoes went missing.

The Manak Chowk police have begun investigating the case by examining the available CCTV footage to identify the alleged thief. Leading this unusual investigation is Head Constable Neeram of the Manak Police Station, who is determined to bring the culprits to justice.

Details Of The Incident

According to police officials, the incident unfolded when Aggrawal and his family were attending a religious program at the Brajnidhi Temple on August 20th. The judge, accompanied by his wife and son, arrived at the temple around 8 pm. The son, wearing the expensive Reebok shoes, removed them near the temple stairs before entering.

Upon exiting the temple at approximately 10 pm, the family was shocked to find the valuable shoes missing. Concerned about the incident, the judge decided to file an official complaint through the postal system, urging authorities to take immediate action to recover the stolen footwear.

Pressure on Law Enforcement

As news of the stolen Reebok shoes spread, the local police have reportedly faced mounting pressure to swiftly resolve the case and retrieve the missing footwear.