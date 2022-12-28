Jaipur: Forget factionalism, prepare for 2023 election, CM Ashok Gehlot, Pilot told

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot | Photo Credit: PTI

Jaipur: As Rajasthan is going to polls in 2023, a power tussle between the top party leaders is troubling the organisation. It was visible in the party's one-day convention in Jaipur on Wednesday when state unit president Govind Singh Dotasara told the leaders to forget groupism and factionalism and prepare for the election.

Mr Dotasara said, “Winning the election is a priority. Get over all the fight of groups, castes and religion. Leave out all nasty things. Congress is our caste and religion.”

He was speaking in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former party president and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

The convention also discussed budget proposals to be sent to the Government and organisational issues.

The state Congress president said, “We must form the government in 2023 again. It will happen only if we take the plans and pro-poor schemes of the government to people. The party has to listen to the grievances of workers who go through blood, sweat and tears in forming the government. Enthusiasm has to be instilled in them.”

He said the organisation will have to be more active and everyone must work in tandem.

“Our job is to strengthen the Congress organisation. If we work together we will definitely return to power in 2023, and it will be a historic victory,” Mr Dotasara added.

He asked the new party in-charge Sukhjindar Singh Randhwa to fill the vacant posts of the organisation soon.

Though there was a ceasefire between Mr Gehlot and Mr Pilot because of Mr Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, their relations are not normal.

Paper leak big failure: Minister

Meanwhile, one of the Gehlot’s ministers Rajendra Gudha dubbed the recent question paper leak of the RPCC teacher recruitment examination unfortunate.

“It is unfortunate. It is the responsibility of the government; it is our failure we could not conduct exam fairly. Papers are getting leaked, and we are unable to take action. There is a lot of despair in the youth,” Mr Gudha told the media.

He said the paper leak episode alone will eat up all the work done by the government.

“The youth who prepared for the exam are disappointed. There was a feeling of utter despair,” he said.