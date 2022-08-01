e-Paper Get App

Jaipur: Five children drown in pond

CM Ashok Gehlot has paid condolences to the deceased children.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 12:00 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

Five children including two brothers and three girls died due to drowning in a farm pond in village Udasar of Anupgardh block of Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan on Sunday.


Villagers told that about eight children had gone to the farm to take a bath in the farm pond. One of them went towards deep water and started drowning, other children got down to save him but they also drowned.
Three children who were left outside, called the villagers and the children were taken out of the pond. Villagers then took them to Ramsinghpur PHC, where the doctors declared them brought dead.


CM Ashok Gehlot has paid condolences to the deceased children.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 55 new cases of Covid on July 30
article-image
HomeIndiaJaipur: Five children drown in pond

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut officially arrested by ED

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut officially arrested by ED

Mumbai: After 9.5 hours of questioning and searches, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut detained by ED;...

Mumbai: After 9.5 hours of questioning and searches, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut detained by ED;...

Mumbai: ED to quiz Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on proceeds of crime received, Dadar & Alibaug...

Mumbai: ED to quiz Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on proceeds of crime received, Dadar & Alibaug...

Mumbai: Special drive of BMC's fire audit nails serious lapses in city nursing homes

Mumbai: Special drive of BMC's fire audit nails serious lapses in city nursing homes

Mumbai: Wards of many existing women corporators become open category wards in new lottery

Mumbai: Wards of many existing women corporators become open category wards in new lottery