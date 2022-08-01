Jaipur: Five children drown in pond

Representative Image | Pixabay

Five children including two brothers and three girls died due to drowning in a farm pond in village Udasar of Anupgardh block of Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan on Sunday.



Villagers told that about eight children had gone to the farm to take a bath in the farm pond. One of them went towards deep water and started drowning, other children got down to save him but they also drowned.

Three children who were left outside, called the villagers and the children were taken out of the pond. Villagers then took them to Ramsinghpur PHC, where the doctors declared them brought dead.



CM Ashok Gehlot has paid condolences to the deceased children.