Jaipur: Daughter of a Covid-19 victim jumps in her father's funeral pyre 

Jaipur, May 5: Chandrakala (30), a daughter of a disabled father Damodaardas, took a drastic step and jumped in the funeral pyre of his father on Tuesday. The incident took place in Badmer district of Rajasthan.Around 70 per cent of Chandrakala's body is burnt due to the extreme act and she is currently fighting for her life in a Jodhpur hospital.

Damodardas died of Covid-19 on Tuesday and Chandrakala was so emotionally attached to her father that when the last rites were being performed, Chandrakala unexpectedly jumped in the pyre. People present there were taken aback by her act but somehow managed to take her out of the pyre and rushed her to the nearby hospital immediately.

As per the Hindu tradition, daughters are not allowed in funeral but she and her other sisters insisted to go as they were very close to their father. Chandrakala was admitted in a hospital in Badmer but later on referred to Jodhpur as her condition was very critical.

Chandrakala is the youngest of five children of Damodardas. His son is out of Badmer for last 20 years and only one of four daughters is married. Remaining three daughters were living with the deceased. Damodardas’ one hand was imputed due to some illness 25 years ago and his daughters were taking care of him. He was allotted a petrol pump in Badmer which he sublet to some other person. Later, due to some irregularities, his allotment got cancelled and he was fighting for it. His daughters were taking care of everything.