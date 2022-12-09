Jaipur: Annoyed with comments on Savarkar, a youth tries to immolate self

Savarkar |

Jaipur: A youth tried to immolate himself during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kota, Rajasthan on Thursday.

The youth identified as Kuldeep Sharma, (31), a resident of Borkheda, Kota is said to be a BJP supporter and was allegedly annoyed with the comments of Rahul Gandhi on Savarkar.

The incident happened in the morning when Rahul was heading towards a statue of former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Kuldeep reached near to the stage and raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi and then set himself on fire. The police officers present at the venue controlled the fire and took him into police custody. A video of Kuldeep went viral which shows he accusing the Gandhi family of being anti-Hindu.

His brother Abhilash said that Kuldeep was angry with Rahul's repeated remarks on Savarkar. When he came to know that Rahul's Yatra would come to Kota, he planned to stop it.

It was day four of the Rajasthan leg of the Yatra on Thursday and it got a grand welcome in Kota.

Thousands of people including coaching students welcomeed Rahul. The city is the constituency of the parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal who was issued a show-cause notice by the party's high command after the rebel act of 91 MLAs of CM Ashok Gehlot's faction on September 25th.

Sonia reaches Ranthambore to celebrate her birthday

Meanwhile, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi reached Ranthambhore on Thursday to celebrate her birthday on Friday. Rahul will also accompany Sonia and the family. There will be a rest day of the Yatra on Friday and it will resume on Saturday when Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to join the Yatra.

