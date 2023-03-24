Jaipur: AAP appoints state chief in Rajasthan with 7 co-in charges

After a rally in Jaipur a few days ago the Aam Aadmi Party has appointed Naveen Paliwal as the state president of the party in Rajasthan with a target to contest assembly elections on all 200 seats in the state.

Seven MLAs made co-incharges

Seven MLAs of the party from Delhi, Punjab, and Gujarat have also been made co-incharges in Rajasthan who along with Naveen Paliwal and state in-charge Vinay Mishra will coordinate the poll preparations of the party in the state. The MLAs include Amandeep Singh and Narinder Pal Savannah from Punjab, Chetar Vasava and Hemant Khawa from Gujarat, and Naresh Yadav, Mukesh Ahlawat and Shivcharan Goyal from Delhi.

Presidents of youth and women wing also appointed

In addition to this, a 20-member state executive and presidents of the youth and women wing have also been appointed. Although the party was active in the state for the last two assembly elections, it still lacks the proper organization and was running without a state president for 4 years.



Party MLA from Delhi Vinay Mishra was made state in-charge last year and now with the appointments of state president, state executive and co-charges the party is gearing up for the assembly elections as was said by the party supremo Arvind Kejriwal in a rally held in Jaipur a few days ago.