'Jai Palestine To Jai Hindu Rashtra': Uproar In Parliament Over MPs Raising Slogan During Oath Taking; VIDEO

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi raised the slogan of 'Jai Palestine' in the Parliament during his oath taking as MP in the House | X

The second day of the oath taking in the Parliament witnessed some never before scenes as several Members of Parliament (MPs) decided to 'hail' and raise slogans in praise of personalities and places of their choice. Though the biggest controversy broke out after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi raised the slogan of 'Jai Palestine', several other MPs raising the 'jai' slogan led to a row and raised eyebrows in the parliament.

From Jai Shri Ram to Jai Atal Bihar Vajpayee to Jai Narendra Modi to Jai Hedgewar, 'jai' (all hail) of all kinds found mention in the parliament by the MPs. However, 'Jai Samvidhan' was a constant as many MPs hailed the Constitution of India during their oath taking.

Here's a list of which MP raised which slogan that became a talking point on day 2 of the oath taking in the Parliament.

Asaduddin Owaisi: "Jai Palestine"

Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar: "Jai Hindu Rashtra"

Atul Garg: "Doctor Hedgewar Zindabad"

Arun Govil: "Jai Shri Ram"

Chandrasekhar Azad: "Jai Bhim, Jai Bharat"

While BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje led the charge against Owaisi for the 'Jai Palestine' slogan, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav shouted "it is against the spirit of Constitution" when BJP MP from Meerut, Arun Govil, raised the slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram' before ending his oath. Radha Mohan Singh was presiding over the swearing-in ceremony when row broke out over Owaisi's slogan of 'Jai Palestine'. He assured the House that the slogan would be expunged from the official record.