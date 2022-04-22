Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police Commissioner writes to ED, asks to probe key accused Ansar under PMLA

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has written to Enforcement Directorate (ED) asking it to take action against the main accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case, Ansar, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), said police.

Ansar, a resident of Jahangirpuri, is presently under police custody.

Aslam and Ansar are the prime accused in the violence that broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 during a religious procession. The incident left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian.

During submission before the court last week, Delhi Police alleged that the main accused - Ansar and Aslam - got to know about the 'Shobha Yatra' on April 15 and then they built up this "conspiracy." Delhi Police also said, "We have to go through the CCTV footage, and identify others involved in this case." In wake of the violence and subsequent demolition drive, the Delhi police have installed several CCTV cameras in the Jahangirpuri area for strict surveillance.

Supreme Court, later on, Wednesday ordered to maintain a "status-quo" on the demolition drive conducted by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri in the national capital.

Delhi Police has beefed up security in the violence-hit area with heavy barricading.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 05:11 PM IST