Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi court sends five prime accused in eight-day police custody, four get 14 days in jail

A Delhi court announced eight-day police custody to five prime accused in the Jahangirpuri violence, while four other accused in the case have been given 14 days judicial custody, reported India Today.

So far, 25 people have been arrested in the Jahangirpuri violence case by the police, while two juveniles have been apprehended. The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police is investigating the case.

Today, nine accused were presented before the Rohini court through videoconferencing. The Crime Branch said in the court that the matter was very sensitive and further investigation needed to be done to trace the other accused who were involved in the conspiracy.

NSA has been imposed against Ansar, Salim, Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, Dilshad, and Ahir for their involvement in the Jahangirpuri violence, officials said.

The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a money laundering case against various suspects of the recent Jahangirpuri violence case including prime accused Mohammed Ansar, officials said on Saturday.

An Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), the ED's equivalent of a police FIR, has been filed by the federal agency under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 05:12 PM IST