Jahangirpuri violence: Case registered against organisers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang leaders for carrying out procession without permission

In a latest development in Jahangirpuri violence, a case registered against organisers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang leaders for carrying out procession without permission, according to CNNNews18.

Prem Sharma, a VHP activist, has been arrested, according to a report.

Meanwhile, as many as 14 teams of police are investigating the violence case that took place in Delhi on April 16.

So far, 21 people have been arrested and two juveniles detained in the connection with the incident that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and one civilian.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that a close watch is being maintained on the social media platforms and assured a legal action against those attempting to spread misinformation.

A total of 14 accused in the case were produced before of the Rohini court on Sunday, which sent two prime accused - Ansar and Aslam - to police custody for one day. The remaining 12 were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

On the violent clashes, the Delhi top cop said, "An altercation between the two groups erupted, now what was the altercation and why it happened, saying anything on this before concluding the investigation will not be right." Earlier Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch informed that the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the district police are jointly probing the incident.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 06:04 PM IST