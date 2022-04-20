Jahangirpuri demolition: Owner screams and weeps as North Delhi civic body razes his juice shop, says 'it has been here since 1977' - WATCH

After bulldozers rolled into the area in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday following violent clashes, many shopkeepers and houses were demolished during the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's anti-encroachment drive.

Even though the Supreme Court ordered to halt the drive, one of the shopkeepers, Ganesh Kumar Gupta's juice shop had already been razed.

In a video shared which has now gone viral on social media and has been shared by political leaders too, Gupta can be seen screaming, weeping as he claimed that his shop had been allotted by Delhi Development Authority in 1977 and he had all the required document to prove the same.

"My shop has been here since 1977. Why are they not checking my papers? Why is no official coming to talk to me. My shop was alloted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA)," asked Ganesh Kumar.

"I told them I have all the papers. But they didn't listen. I even said that the Supreme Court has halted the demolition one hour ago, but they did not stop," Ganesh Kumar added.

"My name is Ganesh Kumar Gupta..." pic.twitter.com/gjyATvenPW — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) April 20, 2022

Ganesh Kumar Gupta also said nobody in his family had been accused of rioting. "I'm a shopkeeper, why will they arrest me?" he said.

The civic body announced the anti-encroachment drive after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said on Tuesday that those accused of violence in the communal clash in Jahangirpuri on Saturday were living in illegally constructed structures. He demanded that these be demolished.

The anti-encroachment drive began in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area at around 10.40 a.m. in the morning. The first demolition was of a tobacconist's shop and then the JCB proceeded further to demolish another juice-cum-tobbacco vendor next to it. A double storey scrap dealer's shop was also razed to the ground.

The people residing in the vicinity of the demolition drive could be seen, watching the whole process from the rooftops and the windows of their houses. Several among them expressed their resentment over the government's strict action which came just four days after the severe communal clashes.

The Aam Aadmi Party, Congress have slammed the BJP led North Delhi Civic Body for taking such action.

