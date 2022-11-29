Jagdish Chandra Bose Birth Anniversary: 5 interesting facts about the Indian physicist | File

Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose, was an Indian physicist, botanist, and biophysicist. He was born on November 30, 1858, and lived an empowering life until November 23, 1937. On his birth anniversary, here are some facts about the pioneer and father of Bengali science fiction.

5 interesting facts about the Indian physicist

Bose established "Bose Institute" on November 30, 1917, in Kolkata. It is believed to be Asia's first modern research centre built for interdisciplinary research and initially dedicated to plant-based research works

He invented the crescograph, a device for measuring growth in plants. It was invented in the early 20th century by Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose