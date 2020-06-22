Jagannath out, mortals in: Odisha's Puri to go under complete shutdown till Wednesday afternoon after SC okays Rath Yatra

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court while listening to intervening applications filed seeking modification of its earlier order had allowed the festival to take place. It had however noted that the Odisha government could stop the Rath Yatra or the festivities if they felt that things were getting out of hand. The decision had been welcomed by the state government.

Speaking about the same on Monday evening, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had congratulated the people of Odisha.

"Today is a special day for all of us, particularly our Odia sisters and brothers as well as devotees of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath Ji. The entire nation is delighted by the decision of the Honourable Supreme Court to ensure the Rath Yatra goes on," he had tweeted.

In another tweet Shah had said that on the instructions of Prime Minister Modi, he had spoken to Gajapati Maharaj, the king of Puri and the Shankaracharya of Puri to seek their views on the topic.

