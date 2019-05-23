Jaganmohan Reddy to take oath as CM on May 30, says YSRCP leader Venkateswarlu Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh: YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who steered his party YSR Congress Party to a spectacular victory in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, will take oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on May 30. Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, YSRCP leader and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, gave this information as the party is set for a landslide victory in both the elections held simultaneously last month in the state. “Out of 175 Assembly seats, YSRCP is leading on 150 seats. People have confidence in Jaganmohan Reddy to lead the state. Looking at the loot by N Chandrababu Naidu, the public doesn’t want him to rule the state,” Venkateswarlu told ANI.

YSR Congress Party is leading on 149 Assembly seats in the 175-member House decimating the ruling TDP. N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP is leading on just 25 seats. Jana Sena party of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is leading on one seat. In the 2014 Assembly elections, TDP formed the government with 102 seats while YSRCP had bagged 67 seats. In the Lok Sabha election, which was held simultaneously with state Assembly polls, YSRCP is leading on 24 Lok Sabha seats out of 25 while TDP is leading on just one seat.