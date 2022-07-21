e-Paper Get App

Jadavpur varsity Pro-VC Samantak Das found hanging at residence

Police sources said that his body was recovered hanging from the ceiling fan of his residence and a medium of hanging was a belt. No suicide note was recovered from near the body.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 11:33 AM IST
article-image

Kolkata: Samantak Das, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of Kolkata's prestigious Jadavpur University, was found hanging from his residence in south Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon, apparently having committed suicide, police said.

"Although preliminary findings hint that the reason of his death as suicide, nothing cannot be confirmed officially unless the post-mortem report comes. We have sent the body for post-mortem and expect to get the report by Thursday," an investigating official said.

Das completed his graduation and post-graduation in English literature from Jadavpur University only. Previously he was associated with the English Department of Visva-Bharati University at Bolpur-Santiniketan in Birbhum district. In 2005, he joined the Comparative Literature department of Jadavpur University. He was also associated with Jadavpur University's Rabindranath Studies School.

Before becoming the Pro Vice Chancellor of the university, Das had also been head of the Comparative Literature Department.

He was extremely popular among the students of the university because of his communicative teaching style.

The entire varsity campus plunged into gloom after the news of his death.

The police are trying to figure out from his colleagues whether he was suffering from any kind of mental depression.

