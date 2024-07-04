'Jaan Se To Nahi Mara Maine...', Argues Delhi Girl Biker After Smashing Rikshaw Driver's Head For Not Giving Her Way Despite Honking; Video Goes Viral

Lucknow: In a shocking incident that has come to light from Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, a girl riding a bullet bike brutally thrashed an auto-rickshaw driver reportedly for not giving her way amid traffic. The alleged accused attacked the auto-rickshaw driver using a stick. The driver suffered a severe head injury.

According to X user @lavelybakshi who has posted the video, the driver was thrashed for not giving the bullet rider girl way despite honking multiple times. The auto driver was reportedly dropping some children to a school and the girl riding her bullet biker came speedily from behind the auto. Despite honking, the auto driver didn't move to give her way citing heavy traffic. Loosing her cool, the girl got off the bike and started thrashing the auto-rickshaw driver with a stick.

In the video it could be clearly seen that the girl brutally thrashed the driver. Later when his acquaintances confronted her asking her why she had attacked him, the entire argument could be heard in the video. While the girl claimed that the driver was drunk and was still driving the auto-rickshaw, the driver's acquaintances argued that they knew him since 20 years and that he was not at all into drinking or smoking or any other such habit. They said that she could have informed the police. They even told her that if he would have died, she would have been lodged in jail. Further the girl argued saying, "jaan se to nahi mara maine. (I have't killed him. He is alive.)" The girl further claimed that he also tried to beat her. The driver countered this argument saying, "I did not hit her. I just tried to hold her hand in a bid to stop her from hitting me on my head."

It is still unclear if a report was filed regarding the incident with the police station. Netizens reacted asking if the girl was above 18 and did she have a valid license to ride a bike.

