‘Jaan de denge’: When birthday boy Amit Shah tore into Congress and Adhir Choudhary over Article 370

On Tuesday, wishes poured in for Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah. While PM Modi wished his lifelong friend and ally, others also wished the Home Minister.
Some put up videos of his post-370 abrogation debates in Parliament while others asked him to for a birthday wish list for the nation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah, describing him as a hard working person who is playing an important role in keeping India secure. Born in then Bombay, Shah turned 55 on Tuesday.
"Birthday greetings to my colleague in the Union Cabinet, a hardworking, experienced and an able organisational person. While playing an important role in government, he is making a valuable contribution to make India stronger and safer," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. With inputs from PTI
