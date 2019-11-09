J-K police book 3 people for assaulting trader in Rajouri

Rajouri: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday booked three people for assaulting a trader and threatening him with a gun in Rajouri.
J&K Police retweeted a tweet from Police Media Centre Jammu saying, "J&K police in Rajouri district have booked a Police constable, a surrendered militant and another villager for their involvement in a criminal act of snatching of saffron from a trader and assaulting him besides the use of guns to terrorise the victim." "A case in FIR 652/2019 under sections 382, 342, 506, 34 IPC and 3/25 Indian Arms Act have been registered in Police Station Rajouri," the police said in the retweet.
