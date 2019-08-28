J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik announces 50,000 jobs for youth

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday announced 50,000 government jobs for youth. He said that the positions will be filled in the next two to three months.

"We today announce 50,000 jobs in J and K administration. We will appeal to the youth to get involved with full vigour. In the coming two to three months, we will fill these positions," Malik said at a press conference here. Earlier in the day, Secretary of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dr KP Krishnan met with Malik at the Raj Bhawan.

During the meeting, Krishnan briefed Governor about the ongoing endeavours and the possibilities for skill up-gradation, imparting of new skills and innovative thinking among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to equip them with the job market requirements.

Earlier this month, Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status under Article 370 and was reconstituted into two Union Territories.