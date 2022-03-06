IUML Kerala Chief Panakkad Thangal passes away, says family

Kochi: Kerala State President of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, died at a private hospital here on Sunday, family sources said.

He was 74.

Thangal was under treatment for various health related ailments at a private hospital in Angamaly near here.

"He passed away shortly after 12 in the afternoon. The arrangements to take the body to his home town are being made now," a senior office bearer of the IUML told PTI.

State ministers V Sivankutty and Saji Cheriyan condoled the demise of the IUML supremo.

"As a senior figure in state politics, he used to maintain close association with everyone and had everyone's respect. The demise of Thangal is a great loss to the socio-cultural life of Kerala," Cheriyan said in his message.

Thangal, a key leader in the Congress-led United Democratic Front, had been serving as the vice-president of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulema, an influential body of Muslim scholars in Kerala.

He became the president of IUML in 2009, following the death of his elder brother Sayed Mohhammedali Shihab Thangal.

ALSO READ Halt citizenship to non-Muslims: IUML to SC

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 01:52 PM IST