'It's the Indian Army': Netizens slam ANI for saying 'Biharis' removed Chinese observation post at Galwan Valley

Some time ago, you might recall that there had been quite a bit of outrage after three Indian photographers won the Pulitzer for their coverage of the lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir.
The reasons behind their ire was two-fold. For one, the Board that awards the Prize had aid that it for "striking images of life in the contested territory of Kashmir as India revoked its independence, executed through a communications blackout" -- a description that many did not take kindly to.
Secondly, the three Associated Press photographers -- Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin from Kashmir and Channi Anand from Jammu -- had been referred to by many media outlets as well as by people on social media platforms as "Kashmiri photographers" Some had argued that this served to alienate them.
Asian News International (ANI) Editor Smita Prakash for example, had tweeted a reminder that they were Indian. "If the photo-journalists were Tamilian or Malayalee would you have written Tamilian journalists? No right? Don't fall for foreign media agenda separating Kashmiris from Indians," she had added.
But it would seem that this concept is applied only selectively by social media users and even news agencies. On Sunday, news agency ANI took to Twitter with a story about how "the Biharis" removed the Chinese observation post from PP-14 in Galwan valley".
And perhaps quite naturally, this has irked netizens. As people on Twitter put it, aside from being a bit of a double standard, it is also "exploitative". While many emphasised that they were a part of the Indian Army rather than a member of a specific locality or community, others linked the usage of the word "bihari" to the upoming polls in the state.
"Hello News agencies.... They are all Indian Soldiers.. Not 'Biharis'.. Don't fall for govt propaganda just because there is election in Bihar in a few months," wrote Mohammed Zubair sharing screengrabs of the two posts.
Not everyone agreed of course. Some even wondered how this was exploitative, adding that the soldiers had been from the Bihar regiment.
Take a look at some of the posts:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)