'It's the Indian Army': Netizens slam ANI for saying 'Biharis' removed Chinese observation post at Galwan Valley

But it would seem that this concept is applied only selectively by social media users and even news agencies. On Sunday, news agency ANI took to Twitter with a story about how "the Biharis" removed the Chinese observation post from PP-14 in Galwan valley".

And perhaps quite naturally, this has irked netizens. As people on Twitter put it, aside from being a bit of a double standard, it is also "exploitative". While many emphasised that they were a part of the Indian Army rather than a member of a specific locality or community, others linked the usage of the word "bihari" to the upoming polls in the state.

"Hello News agencies.... They are all Indian Soldiers.. Not 'Biharis'.. Don't fall for govt propaganda just because there is election in Bihar in a few months," wrote Mohammed Zubair sharing screengrabs of the two posts.

Not everyone agreed of course. Some even wondered how this was exploitative, adding that the soldiers had been from the Bihar regiment.

