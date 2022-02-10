'It's not right to play politics in the school': BJP General Secretary CT Ravi on Priyanka Gandhi's 'bikini' remark over Hijab row

Amidst the ongoing row over Hijab in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary CT Ravi said that uniforms should be donned in schools and one is free to wear whatever he/she wants to outside school.

Further commenting on Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's bikini comment, CT Ravi said, one can't go to school, college wearing a bikini. "It's not right to play politics in the school," he added.

Yesterday, Priyanka Gandhi lent support to Muslim girls amid the 'Hijab row' in Karnataka stating that women have the right to decide what they want to wear.

The Congress leader, on her official Twitter handle, said whether it is a "bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab it is a woman's right to decide what she wants to wear." She further wrote that this right has been guaranteed by the Indian Constitution and linked the issue with Congress's poll slogan of women's empowerment in Uttar Pradesh 'Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon'.

"This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women. #ladkihoonladsaktihoon," Gandhi further said in the tweet.

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab by Muslim women earlier this month.

Meanwhile, The Karnataka High court hearing the Hijab issue today asked students not to insist on wearing any cloth on campuses of educational institutions which can instigate people, till the matter is resolved.

Posting the matter for Monday, the full court also said the educational institutions can resume classes for the students. The three-judge full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit, which was formed on Wednesday, also said it wants the matter to be resolved at the earliest but till that time peace and tranquillity is to be maintained.

"Till the disposal of the matter, you people should not insist on wearing all these religious things," CJ Awasthi said.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 06:32 PM IST