It's Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari at Nandigram: BJP declares list of 57 candidates for first two phases of West Bengal Assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released a list of 57 candidates, who will be contesting the West Bengal Assembly polls in the first two phases.
All eyes will no doubt be on the Nandigram constituency, where Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee will take 'turncoat' Suvendu Adhikari head-on. Such is the hype around Nandigram -- where the outcome could be the defining moment in West Bengal politics -- that even CPM is yet to finalize its candidate for the hot seat. Addressing a press conference at the CPM headquarters, party chairman Biman Bose on Friday said that they have not finalized their Nandigram candidate, as the constituency is going to witness a 'Clash of the Titans.'
On Friday, Mamata had released the candidates' list for 291 assembly seats in the state and said that she will contest from East Midnapore's Nandigram constituency. State power minister and Trinamool Congress veteran Sovandeb Chatterjee will contest from Mamata's citadel Bhawanipore.
The Election Commission of India had earlier announced that West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had said: "West Bengal will see eight-phase elections. 30 Assembly constituencies in five districts will go to polls in the first phase on March 27. 30 Assembly constituencies in four districts will go to polls in the second phase on April 1. In the third phase, 31 constituencies in 3 districts will go to polls on April 6. 44 constituencies in five districts will go for polling on April 10."
"In the fifth phase, 45 constituencies in six districts will witness polling on April 17. 43 constituencies in four districts in the sixth phase will go to polls on April 22. 36 constituencies in five districts in the seventh phase will go for polling on April 26. In the eighth and final phase, 35 constituencies in four districts will witness polling on April 29," he added.
Check out the BJP's candidate list for first two phases:
