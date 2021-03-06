It's Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari at Nandigram: BJP declares list of 57 candidates for first two phases of West Bengal Assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released a list of 57 candidates, who will be contesting the West Bengal Assembly polls in the first two phases.

All eyes will no doubt be on the Nandigram constituency, where Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee will take 'turncoat' Suvendu Adhikari head-on. Such is the hype around Nandigram -- where the outcome could be the defining moment in West Bengal politics -- that even CPM is yet to finalize its candidate for the hot seat. Addressing a press conference at the CPM headquarters, party chairman Biman Bose on Friday said that they have not finalized their Nandigram candidate, as the constituency is going to witness a 'Clash of the Titans.'

On Friday, Mamata had released the candidates' list for 291 assembly seats in the state and said that she will contest from East Midnapore's Nandigram constituency. State power minister and Trinamool Congress veteran Sovandeb Chatterjee will contest from Mamata's citadel Bhawanipore.