It's in line with practice of not voting on country-specific resolutions: India on abstaining Xinjiang vote

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi | ANI

New Delhi: India on Friday said its decision to abstain from the voting on the rights situation in China's Xinjiang at the UN Human Rights Commission was in line with the practice of not voting on country-specific resolutions.

India abstained on a resolution at the UNHRC calling for a debate on the human rights situation in Xinjiang.

It is in line with India's practice of not voting on country-specific resolution: MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

He was replying to a question on the issue.

