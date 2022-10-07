It's in line with practice of not voting on country-specific resolutions: India on abstaining Xinjiang vote

e-Paper Get App
India abstained on a resolution at the UNHRC calling for a debate on the human rights situation in Xinjiang.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 07:41 PM IST
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi | ANI
New Delhi: India on Friday said its decision to abstain from the voting on the rights situation in China's Xinjiang at the UN Human Rights Commission was in line with the practice of not voting on country-specific resolutions.

It is in line with India's practice of not voting on country-specific resolution: MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

He was replying to a question on the issue.

