'It’s an honor': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on being conferred with Padma Bhushan Award

Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation Satya Nadella on Thursday said thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and the people of India after he was conferred with Padma Bhushan Award.

Taking to Twitter, Nadella wrote: "It’s an honor to receive a Padma Bhushan Award and to be recognized with so many extraordinary people. I’m thankful to the President, Prime Minister, and people of India, and look forward to continuing to work with people across India to help them use technology to achieve more."

Satya Nadella is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft. He was named CEO in February 2014. Earlier, he had held leadership roles in both enterprise and consumer businesses across the company.

Nadella hails from Hyderabad, India and currently lives in Bellevue, Washington. He earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Mangalore University, a master's degree in computer science from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Chicago.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 10:41 PM IST