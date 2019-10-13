It's an acupressure roller: PM Modi ends curiosity over object in hand while plogging at Mamallapuram beach

New Delhi: Ending the curiosity of people over the stick-like object he was holding while plogging on the Mamallapuram beach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it was an acupressure roller that he often uses.

Modi was in the coastal town for a two-day informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On Saturday, the last day of the summit, the prime minister was seen cleaning up a beach by picking up plastic litter and other waste during his morning walk.

"Since yesterday, many of you have been asking - what is it that I was carrying in my hands when I went plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram. It is an acupressure roller that I often use. I have found it to be very helpful," Modi tweeted.

He also posted pictures of the acupressure roller he was holding at the beach.