‘It would be naive to assume that speeches by 2-3 individuals could lead to riots’: SG Tushar Mehta on Delhi Violence

SG Tushar Mehta also told the apex court that he wishes to file something before the Delhi HC on Monday and requested the Supreme Court not to direct the High Court to hear the matter on Friday.

However, the apex court kept to itself the allegations of hate speech against activist Harsh Mander. It asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to file a sworn affidavit on behalf of the Centre about the allegations against Mander.

Mehta said he would file the affidavit in the post-lunch session with the apex court registry and serve the copy to the lawyer of Mander. Mander's lawyer, Karuna Nundy, denied that the activist made any such hate speeches as alleged by the Centre.

After that, the bench went ahead with the hearing on the petition filed by 10 riot-affected people who have sought registration of FIR against BJP politicians Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Mishra, Abhay Verma and Anurag Thakur.

(Inputs from Agencies)