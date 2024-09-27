 'It Wasn't A Marketing Or PR Stunt': Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube Channels Restored 2 Days After Being Hacked (VIDEO)
He thanked YouTube for the restoration of the accounts and stressed on the need for cybersecurity. The YouTuber-entrepreneur also clarified that this was not a marketing or PR stunt, as several people raised questions over his accounts getting hacked.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 06:53 PM IST
article-image
Ranveer Allahbadia, two days after his YouTube accounts were hacked, said that his accounts have been restored | Instagram

YouTuber and entrepreneur Ranveer Allahbadia, two days after his YouTube accounts were hacked, announced on Friday (September 27) that the accounts were restored. He thanked YouTube for the restoration of the accounts and stressed on the need for cybersecurity. The YouTuber-entrepreneur also clarified that this was not a marketing or PR stunt, as several people raised questions over his accounts getting hacked.

Ranveer's popular podcast channel on YouTube - "BeerBiceps" - was targetted by hackers. However, both his accounts were restored by YouTube on Friday and he took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the update.

Ranveer Allahbadia called it a "very very testing period" and said that there was a moment he thought he would have to switch to being a "full time entrepreneur" and "no more YouTube".

The hackers hacked into Ranveer Allahbadia's accounts and changed the usernames of the accounts to "Tesla" on Wednesday night. Most of his videos were deleted by the hackers and cyber criminals.

