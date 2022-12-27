'It was a planned murder', says widow of BSF soldier lynched in Gujarat

Manjula Ben, wife of the BSF soldier lynched in Gujarat on Monday, has claimed that her husband's death was a "planned murder" after he protested against the obscene video of his daughter circulated by a boy named Shailesh.

Melaji Vaghela was allegedly beaten to death by seven members of a family that he had gone to confront after the video of his minor daughter went viral. The incident happened in the Chaklasi village of Nadiad Taluka of Gujarat.

“It was a planned murder. Many others were hiding behind bushes,” Manjula Ben was quoted as saying by India Today.

“We had gone to talk to them, but they attacked my husband from behind and thrashed me and my son. I called my nephew for help, who contacted the police station and brought us an ambulance,” she said.

Manjula Ben also revealed that they were searching for the accused for three days after the video.

"Shailesh made a video of our daughter viral & was absconding. We went to search for him for 3 days.

"On the third day, 7 people were sitting at the spot where we went to search for him," Manjula Ben told ANI.

The soldier’s son, Prateek, said, “I want the other culprits to be nabbed soon.”

What happened in Nadiad

Melaji Vaghela, his wife and son Navdeep went to the house of Dinesh Jadav to protest against the objectionable video of Vaghela's daughter, which they claimed was circulated on social media by Jadav's son.

"After a heated argument over the issue, Jadav and his six other family members attacked Vaghela and his family members with sticks and sharp weapons," Nadiad's Deputy Superintendent of Police VR Bajpai told reporters.

Vaghela received injuries on his head and other body parts and died on the spot.