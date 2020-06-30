'It only means he's honest': Prashant Bhushan trolled for mocking PM for 'banning' TikTok despite Rs 30 crore

As per a press note published by the government, there apps were "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order". The notice adds that these apps had prosed many concerns including those regarding security and the safety of user data.

"There has been a strong chorus in the public space to take strict action against Apps that harm India's sovereignty as well as the privacy of our citizens. On the basis of these and upon receiving of recent credible inputs that such Apps pose threat to sovereignty and integrity of India, the Government of India has decided to disallow the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet enabled devices," the notice explained.

Notably, Bhushan was one of of the first people to questioned how UIDAI was ‘breaching the right to privacy’ while putting out its rules about the Aadhaar card. He also questioned the Aarogya Setu app when it was introduced by the Central government to monitor the number of COVID-19 patients in the country. In a Facebook post, Bhushan wrote, “The compulsory use of Arogya Setu app for traveling by flights is illegal & a violation of the right to privacy.”

Bhushan’s criticism of the prime minister and the central government over the banning of Chinese apps versus his tirade against the UIDAI and the Aarogya Setu over right of privacy has drawn a lot of criticism.